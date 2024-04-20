Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1786 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search