20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

