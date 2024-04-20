Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1234 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
