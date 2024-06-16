Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,887,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

