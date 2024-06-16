20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (46) XF (40) VF (19) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS63 (8) MS62 (3) MS61 (9) MS60 (5) AU58 (9) AU55 (12) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (16) ННР (8) RNGA (3) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

AURORA (9)

Busso Peus (2)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (5)

Empire (6)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (18)

Katz (4)

Künker (6)

MS67 (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (13)

Rare Coins (16)

Rauch (1)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (3)