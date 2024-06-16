Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,887,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place February 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
