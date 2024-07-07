Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,080,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

