20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,080,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
