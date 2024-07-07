20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,350. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (97) XF (63) VF (27) F (2) VG (1) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (13) MS61 (10) MS60 (7) AU58 (13) AU55 (18) AU53 (9) AU50 (9) XF45 (10) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (29) ННР (15) RNGA (7) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (39)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (22)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (12)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (7)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (19)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (2)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (28)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (41)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (3)