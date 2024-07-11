20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (38) XF (26) VF (17) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS60 (7) AU58 (4) AU55 (10) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (9) ННР (10) RNGA (4)

