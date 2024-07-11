Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

