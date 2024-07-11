Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
