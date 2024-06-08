Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВСЕРОС"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search