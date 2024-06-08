20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) Service ННР (1) RNGA (1)