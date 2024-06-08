Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ВСЕРОС"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ "ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ "ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

