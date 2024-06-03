Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 535,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1779 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
