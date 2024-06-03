Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 535,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1779 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1779 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search