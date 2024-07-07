Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВСЕРОСС"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 630,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
