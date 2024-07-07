20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (17) VF (9) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) Service NGC (1) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (7)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (4)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (12)

RND (6)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)