Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 223,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
