Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
