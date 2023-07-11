20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (9) VF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (2) PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (2)

Empire (2)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Künker (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (3)

Знак (1)