Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search