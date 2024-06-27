Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

