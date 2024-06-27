20 Kopeks 1774 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

