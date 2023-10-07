20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

