Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
1662 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1773 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
