Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
1662 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1773 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

