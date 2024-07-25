Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,105,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1771 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
