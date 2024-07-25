Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,105,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
