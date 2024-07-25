20 Kopeks 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (80) XF (92) VF (58) F (7) VG (1) No grade (40) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (14) AU55 (11) AU53 (13) AU50 (7) XF45 (15) XF40 (17) VF35 (16) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (40) ННР (9) RNGA (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (39)

AURORA (15)

BAC (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (9)

Creusy Numismatique (3)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (13)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (31)

JMPG (1)

Katz (23)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MS67 (3)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (3)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (28)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (29)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (14)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (11)

Russiancoin (21)

SINCONA (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)