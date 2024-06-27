Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 785,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10100 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
