20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (28) XF (37) VF (32) F (1) VG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (8) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (6) VF35 (4) VF30 (10) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) RNGA (1) ННР (4) PCGS (2)

