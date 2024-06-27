Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 785,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (27)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Empire (7)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1770 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search