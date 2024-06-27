Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10510 RUB
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
