Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10510 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

