20 Kopeks 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (21) XF (45) VF (38) F (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (7) XF40 (8) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (8) RNGA (2) ННР (1)

