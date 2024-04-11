Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the RND auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14600 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
