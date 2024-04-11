Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the RND auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

