Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 115,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
