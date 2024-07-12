Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 115,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
