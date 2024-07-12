20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2508 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)