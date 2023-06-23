20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)