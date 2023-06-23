Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.

  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

