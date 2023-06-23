Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2022.
Сondition
