Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the RND auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 25, 2009
Seller Empire
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - March 12, 2009
Russia 20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - March 12, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date March 12, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

