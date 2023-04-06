Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the RND auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
