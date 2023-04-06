20 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the RND auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition XF (5) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1)