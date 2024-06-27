Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 220,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,800. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Katz (7)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 19800 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

