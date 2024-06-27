Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 220,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,800. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Katz (7)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 19800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
