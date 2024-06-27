Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10277 RUB
