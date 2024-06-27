Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10277 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

