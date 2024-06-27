20 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (12) VF (14) F (2) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) G6 (1) Service ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (2)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)