20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)