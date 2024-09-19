Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
2628 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

