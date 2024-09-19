Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1764 ММД T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
