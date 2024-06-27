Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the RND auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15001 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
