Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the RND auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15001 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search