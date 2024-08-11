Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1780 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1780 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1780 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1780 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1706 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Russia 15 Kopeks 1780 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

