15 Kopeks 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1780 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)