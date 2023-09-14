15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1794 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 8206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) No grade (5)