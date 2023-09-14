Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1794 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 8206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

