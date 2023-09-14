Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1794 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 8206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
