15 Kopeks 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 440,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
