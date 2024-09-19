Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1793 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1793 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 440,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

