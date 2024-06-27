Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,024,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

