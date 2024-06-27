15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) No grade (2)