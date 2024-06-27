Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,024,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 18,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
