15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (9) XF (9) VF (9) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1) NGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (3)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)