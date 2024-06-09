Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search