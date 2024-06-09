Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
