15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 25533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
