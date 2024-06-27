15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 25533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

