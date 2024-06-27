Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1785 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 25533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

