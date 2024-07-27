Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 8234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

