15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 8234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (32) XF (25) VF (15) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) Service ННР (2) NGC (6) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (5)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

NIKO (7)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (1)

RND (9)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (2)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (1)