Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1783 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 8234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
