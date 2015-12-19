Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 444,936

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1782 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2966 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4546 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

