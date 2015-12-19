Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 444,936
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1782 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2966 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
