15 Kopeks 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1782 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition VF (4) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)