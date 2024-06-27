Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,333,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1779 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
