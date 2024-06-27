Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,333,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1779 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1779 СПБ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1779 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
