Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ВСЕРОСС"

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ "ВСЕРОСС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ "ВСЕРОСС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the RND auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

