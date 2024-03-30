15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the RND auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

