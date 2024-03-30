Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВСЕРОСС"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the RND auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
