Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ВСЕРОС"

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ "ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ "ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 621. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

