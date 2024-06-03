15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 621. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

