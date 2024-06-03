Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВСЕРОС"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 621. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
