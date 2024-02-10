Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,336
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ДММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search