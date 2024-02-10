15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ДММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Сondition F (1) G (3) Condition (slab) G4 (1)