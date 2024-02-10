Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,336

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ДММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

