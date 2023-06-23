15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1)