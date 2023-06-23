Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,336

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1774 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search