Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,336
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
