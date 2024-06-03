15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (7) XF (19) VF (13) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (5) ННР (2) RNGA (1)

