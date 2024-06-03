Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 986,716

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 391 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 406 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

