Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 986,716
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 391 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 406 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search