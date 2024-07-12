Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 756,970
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 5996 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
