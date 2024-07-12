15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (13) XF (44) VF (25) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (9) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) VF25 (5) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (19)

AURORA (5)

BAC (6)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (6)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (12)

RND (8)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (2)