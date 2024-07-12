Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 756,970

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 5996 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

