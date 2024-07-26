Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 153,341
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
