Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 153,341

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - July 20, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date July 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
