Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 469,357

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

