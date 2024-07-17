15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

