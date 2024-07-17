Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 469,357
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (4)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search