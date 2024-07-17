Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 666,692
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the RND auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
