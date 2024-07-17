15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the RND auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (13) XF (34) VF (46) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) VF20 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (3)

