Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 666,692

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the RND auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
