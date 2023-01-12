Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1781 with mark СПБ ИЗ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search