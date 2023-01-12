Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1781 with mark СПБ ИЗ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)