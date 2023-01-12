Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1781 with mark СПБ ИЗ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
Search