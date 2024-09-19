Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 138,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search