Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

