Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 - 40 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
