Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 - 40 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ АШ "With a scarf" at auction Henry Seligman - April 12, 1931
Seller Henry Seligman
Date April 12, 1931
Condition UNC
Selling price

