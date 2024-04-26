Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
