Rouble 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (23) XF (21) VF (26) F (6) VG (2) G (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (7)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (5)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (1)

Künker (12)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (2)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)