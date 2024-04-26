Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1795 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1795 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1795 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1795 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ АК at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search