Rouble 1796 СПБ IC (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 953,896
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 with mark СПБ IC. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
