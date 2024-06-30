Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1796 СПБ IC (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1796 СПБ IC - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1796 СПБ IC - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 953,896

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 with mark СПБ IC. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ IC at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

