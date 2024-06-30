Rouble 1796 СПБ IC (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 with mark СПБ IC. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (45) XF (70) VF (47) F (9) G (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) AU53 (6) AU50 (10) XF45 (7) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (2) G4 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (9) RNGA (2) ННР (5) PCGS (1)

