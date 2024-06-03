Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1793 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1793 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1793 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 102700 RUB
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Naumann - June 6, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date June 6, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search