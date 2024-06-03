Rouble 1793 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

