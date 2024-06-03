Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1793 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 102700 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
