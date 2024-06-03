Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 895,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 92000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
