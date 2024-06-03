Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Rouble 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1794 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1794 СПБ АК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 895,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 92000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Rouble 1794 СПБ АК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

