Rouble 1794 СПБ АК (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1794 with mark СПБ АК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

