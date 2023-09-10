Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G4 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
