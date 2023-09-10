Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G4 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search