Rouble 1793 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 104,040. Bidding took place November 25, 2018.

Сondition VF (1) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) F15 (1)