Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1793 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,124,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 104,040. Bidding took place November 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- New York Sale (2)
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 104040 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search