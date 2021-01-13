Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1793 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Rouble 1793 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1793 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,124,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1793 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 104,040. Bidding took place November 25, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition F15
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 104040 RUB
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1793 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

