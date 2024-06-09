Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,509,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1792 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (27)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (25)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (11)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (16)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

