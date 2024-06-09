Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,509,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1792 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
