Rouble 1792 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1792 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (27) XF (64) VF (38) F (7) VG (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS61 (7) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (7) XF45 (9) XF40 (8) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) VF20 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (10) ННР (6) PCGS (2)

