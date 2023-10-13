Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 274,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (7)
  • BAC (16)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1059 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1887 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

