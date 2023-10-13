Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

