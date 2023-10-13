Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1791 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 274,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1791 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1059 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1887 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
